Pastrnak notched two assists, one on the power play, while adding four shots on net, two hits and a plus-1 rating in Thursday's 2-0 win over San Jose.
The 27-year-old put the finishing touches on a strong November that saw him record six multi-point outings in 13 games en route to five goals and 19 points. Pastrnak heads into December tied for fourth in the NHL scoring race with 33 points, and he's third in the league in shots with 102 -- behind only Nikita Kucherov (111) and Nathan MacKinnon (103).
More News
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Two points in losing effort•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Six-game, 13-point streak•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Another three-point performance•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Three-point night against Isles•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Supplies power-play assist•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Two-point effort against Wings•