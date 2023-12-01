Pastrnak notched two assists, one on the power play, while adding four shots on net, two hits and a plus-1 rating in Thursday's 2-0 win over San Jose.

The 27-year-old put the finishing touches on a strong November that saw him record six multi-point outings in 13 games en route to five goals and 19 points. Pastrnak heads into December tied for fourth in the NHL scoring race with 33 points, and he's third in the league in shots with 102 -- behind only Nikita Kucherov (111) and Nathan MacKinnon (103).