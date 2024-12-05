Pastrnak picked up two assists in Wednesday's 4-2 win over Chicago.

He helped set up both of Brad Marchand's tallies early in the second period to break open a 1-1 tie. Pastrnak stumbled a bit of the gates this season, but he's been more productive over the last month, piling up three goals and 15 points over the last 14 contests. He's still well off his usual goal-scoring pace with only nine tallies in 28 games, but the 28-year-old is more than capable of going on a tear that would get him in striking distance of his fourth straight 40-goal campaign.