Pastrnak picked up two assists in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Rangers.
The Bruins' top line supplied all the team's offense on the night, but it wasn't nearly enough. Pastrnak has been his usual dynamic self since his delayed start to the season, racking up nine goals and 16 points through 11 games.
More News
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Hat trick at Lake Tahoe•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Moves to Krejci's line•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Scoring rate better than last year•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Nets hat trick in third game back•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Schedule change announced•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Blasts first two goals of year•