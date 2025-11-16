Pastrnak picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens.

The Bruins star delivered his third straight multi-point performance, helping to set up tallies by Marat Khusnutdinov in the first period and Viktor Arvidsson in the second, the latter proving to be the game-winner. Pastrnak has produced more than 100 points in three straight seasons coming into 2025-26, and he's on pace to make it four straight with 11 goals and 26 points in 20 contests.