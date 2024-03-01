Pastrnak notched two assists in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Golden Knights.

The 27-year-old superstar had a hand in the second and third goals of Morgan Geekie's first career hat trick. Pastrnak has seven multi-point performances in the last 14 games, and he sits fourth in the NHL scoring race with 87 points through 61 contests. He's also tied for fourth in the race for the Rocket Richard Trophy with 38 goals.