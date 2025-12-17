Pastrnak collected two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Mammoth.

The superstar winger helped set up two Morgan Geekie tallies that gave the Bruins a 2-1 lead they wouldn't relinquish. Pastrnak has three multi-point performances in four games since returning from an undisclosed injury, and on the season he's delivered 13 goals and 38 points in 29 contests, including six goals and nine assists on the power play.