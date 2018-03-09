Bruins' David Pastrnak: Two more assists Thursday
Pastrnak dished out two helpers and added four shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over Philadelphia.
That's eight points in the past four contests for Pastrnak, who's creeping up on a point-per-game pace for the campaign with 63 (23 goals, 40 assists) in 65 appearances. While last season's total of 34 goals looks to be out of reach for the talented 21-year-old, he seems destined for a second straight 70-point campaign. Given his own skills and the excellent team around him, Pastrnak's the epitome of a set-and-forget player in standard formats.
