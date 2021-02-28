Pastrnak picked up two assists in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.
He also chipped in four shots, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating. Pastrnak has recorded multiple points in four of the last six games, and on the season the 24-year-old superstar has nine goals and 18 points in only 12 contests.
More News
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Two helpers in Friday's loss•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Hat trick at Lake Tahoe•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Moves to Krejci's line•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Scoring rate better than last year•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Nets hat trick in third game back•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Schedule change announced•