Pastrnak scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Penguins.

Both points came in the first period as Pastrnak wasted no time extending his point streak to 17 games. The All-Star winger has a massive 33 points (15 goals, 18 helpers) during his surge, and on the season Pastrnak is up to 75 points on the season through 61 appearances, giving him a real shot at his third straight 100-point campaign if he stays locked in over Boston's final 21 contests.