Pastrnak logged a goal and an assist in Sunday's 4-0 victory over the Sharks.

Pastrnak assisted on Charlie McAvoy's tally in the second period before adding a goal on a third-period power play. Pastrnak is second in the league to Connor McDavid with 36 goals this season. The 26-year-old Pastrnak is up to 65 points through 46 games. He's recorded 15 points (11 goals, four assists) in his last nine contests.