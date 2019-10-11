Bruins' David Pastrnak: Two more points Thursday

Pastrnak recorded a goal and added a helper in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Pastrnak had the opening goal of the game and set up Zdeno Chara to make it 2-0, but he was silenced after that. The winger has 14 shots and five points through the first four games of the season.

