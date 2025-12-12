Pastrnak scored two goals on seven shots, added two assists and went plus-3 in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Jets.

Pastrnak had a power-play tally in the first period and added an empty-net goal in the third. His pair of helpers came at even strength. The 29-year-old missed five games due to an undisclosed injury, but his offense hasn't missed a beat, as he has earned seven points over two contests since his return. For the season, the superstar winger is at 13 goals, 23 helpers, 96 shots on net, 37 hits and a minus-3 rating over 27 appearances.