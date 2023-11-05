Pastrnak scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Red Wings.

He set up James van Riemsdyk early in the first period to open the scoring, then snapped home his ninth goal of the season midway through the third for the final tally of the night. Pastrnak has three multi-point performances in his last five games, and his 16 points through 11 contests to begin the season has the 27-year-old on pace to top the career-high 113 points he amassed in 2022-23.