Pastrnak produced a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Friday's 5-4 shootout win over the Islanders.

Both teams thrived with the man advantage, combining for five straight power-play goals between the second and third periods, and Pastrnak carved out his share of that offense. The 27-year-old has four multi-point performances in the last seven games, and on the season he's up to 17 goals and 41 points through 28 contests, including 18 points (five goals, 13 helpers) on the power play.