Pastrnak notched two assists Tuesday, one on the power play, during the Bruins' 4-2 win over the Sabres in Game 2 of their first-round series.

Both helpers came in the second period as Boston took control of the game, as Pastrnak had a hand in tallies by Morgan Geekie and Pavel Zacha. Pastrnak has come flying out of the gates this postseason with a goal and five points in two games, on the heels of his fourth straight regular season with at least 100 points, and the 29-year-old superstar will look to stay locked in as the series shifts to Boston for Game 3 on Thursday.