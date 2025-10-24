Pastrnak scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Ducks.

It's the third straight multi-point performance for Pastrnak, although the Bruins have managed to lose all three games. The 29-year-old superstar is well on his way to reaching triple digits in points for a fourth straight campaign, racking up five goals and 12 points through the first nine games in 2025-26.