Pastrnak scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Wild.

The line of Pastrnak, Taylor Hall and David Krejci combined for two goals and seven points on the afternoon, including Hall's game-winner in OT with the man advantage. Pastrnak is thriving with this new unit just as much as he did alongside Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand (hip), compiling four goals and 10 points through six games to begin the season.