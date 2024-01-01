Pastrnak picked up two assists in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings.
The 27-year-old superstar had a hand in Boston's first and last goals of the day -- a Trent Frederic breakaway in the first period and a Pavel Zacha empty-netter in the third. Pastrnak wraps up a blistering December that saw him record six multi-point performances in 13 games en route to nine goals and 17 points, and he's on pace for his second straight 50-goal, 110-point campaign.
