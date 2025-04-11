Pastrnak produced a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Chicago.

While the Bruins are limping to the finish line on a disappointing season, Pastrnak hasn't slacked off. He's delivered four straight multi-point performances and has gotten onto the scoresheet in eight straight games, racking up eight goals and 18 points over the latter stretch as he wraps up his third straight 40-goal, 100-point campaign.