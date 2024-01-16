Pastrnak scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Monday's 3-0 win over the Devils.

The 27-year-old superstar helped set up Charlie Coyle for what proved to be the game-winner early in the second period before tacking on an insurance tally in the third. Pastrnak has produced multiple points in six of the last 10 games, and since the beginning of December he's piled on 13 goals and 28 points in 21 contests. His 61 points on the season sits third in the NHL scoring race behind Nikita Kucherov (72) and Nathan MacKinnon (70).