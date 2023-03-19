Pastrnak scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over Minnesota.
Both points came in the second period as the Bruins broke open a 1-1 tie and pulled away. Pastrnak extended his current point streak to four games, and over the last 16 he's racked up nine goals and 20 points. The 26-year-old sits one goal and three points short of tying his career highs of 48 and 95, with both marks having been set in 2019-20.
