Pastrnak scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over Minnesota.

Both points came in the second period as the Bruins broke open a 1-1 tie and pulled away. Pastrnak extended his current point streak to four games, and over the last 16 he's racked up nine goals and 20 points. The 26-year-old sits one goal and three points short of tying his career highs of 48 and 95, with both marks having been set in 2019-20.