Pastrnak recorded an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Czech Republic's 6-3 win over France in the 2026 Winter Olympics on Friday.

Pastrnak is widely seen as the Czechs' biggest scoring weapon, and that shouldn't be considered a surprise, as he headed into the Olympic break with 71 points in 52 regular-season contests with the Bruins this season. Pastrnak should have a favorable matchup to keep producing Sunday against Switzerland.