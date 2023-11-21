Pastrnak scored a goal on a team-high eight shots while adding an assist, two PIM and a plus-1 rating in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Lightning.

The 27-year-old sniper kicked off a wild third period by snapping a wicked shot through traffic and beating Jonas Johansson high to the glove side -- the first of five goals scored in the final 20 minutes of regulation. Pastrnak extended his point streak to seven games with the performance, a stretch in which he's racked up four goals and 11 helpers, and on the season he's amassed 12 goals and 29 points -- one shy of NHL leader Quinn Hughes' 30.