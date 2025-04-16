Pastrnak produced a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Devils.
The 28-year-old superstar put an exclamation mark on his campaign with his sixth straight multi-point performance to end the season. Pastrnak played in all 82 regular-season contests and topped 100 points for the third straight season, finishing 2024-25 with 43 goals and 106 points.
