Pastrnak scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.

He also produced a game-high nine shots on net along with two hits and a plus-1 rating. All of Boston's offense came in the second period, with Pastrnak's tally late in the frame giving his squad a 3-1 lead that very nearly held up. The 27-year-old superstar has four multi-point efforts in seven games to begin the campaign, with six goals and 10 points in total as he takes aim at his second straight season of 100-plus points.