Bruins' David Pastrnak: Two points in OT win

Pastrnak scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

The 23-year-old tied the game early in the third period on a blistering shot from the faceoff circle to the right of Henrik Lundqvist, then he dropped a slick pass to David Krejci in the slot in OT to set up the winner. Pastrnak leads the league with an incredible 24 goals through 26 games -- it's been almost two decades since Brett Hull became the last NHL player to score 50 goals in 50 games, a feat only five snipers in history have accomplished, but Pastrnak might have a chance to join that exclusive club.