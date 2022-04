Pastrnak (undisclosed) had a goal and an assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

Pastrnak didn't skip a beat in his first action since April 4, leading all Bruins forwards in TOI (20:19) and power-play TOI (4:48) in addition to being the only skater from either team to put up multiple points. He opened the scoring with his 39th goal of the season in the final minute of the first period, and Pastrnak's second-period assist was his 73rd point in 70 games.