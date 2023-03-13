Pastrnak scored a goal and an assist in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Red Wings.
Both points came late in the game after Boston has shockingly fallen behind 4-0. Pastrnak has three multi-point performances in the last five games, and with 46 goals on the season he's just two back of the career-high 48 he set in 2019-20. The 26-year-old is also two points shy of his second career 90-point campaign.
More News
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Nets two points•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Three points in Thursday's rout•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Signs massive $90 million extension•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Pair of points Thursday•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Tops 40-goal mark in win•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Provides overtime winner•