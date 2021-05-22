Pastrnak scored the game-winning goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Friday's 4-1 win over the Capitals in Game 4 of their first-round series.

After managing only two helpers through the first three games of the series, Pastrnak made his first tally of the playoffs count as he wired the puck past Ilya Samsonov early in the third period to give the Bruins a 2-0 lead. Pastrnak will look to finish the job and put Boston through to the next round in Game 5 on Sunday.