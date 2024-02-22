Pastrnak scored a goal on five shots, added an assist and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Oilers.
Pastrnak set up a Jake DeBrusk tally in the second period before scoring a goal of his own in the third. The two-point effort extended Pastrnak's point streak to five games (three goals, four assists). The winger is up to 82 points, 284 shots on net, 48 hits and a plus-21 rating through 57 appearances. He has not gone more than two games in a row without a point this season.
