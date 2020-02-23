Play

Bruins' David Pastrnak: Two tallies in blowout loss

Pastrnak scored twice -- once on the power play -- in Saturday's 9-3 loss to the Canucks.

Even in a loss, Pasta continues to put up good numbers. The Czech superstar now has 45 goals and 88 points through 63 outings. Saturday was his third straight multi-point effort.

