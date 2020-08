Pastrnak was deemed unfit to play and won't suit up in Thursday's game against Carolina.

Pastrnak's absence will be a huge loss for the Bruins, as they'll need to replace their top line wing and leading goal scorer from the regular season. It's unclear as to the reason behind Pastrnak's absence, but in his stead, look for Par Lindholm, Karson Kuhlman or Jack Studnicka enter the lineup.