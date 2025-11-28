Bruins' David Pastrnak: Unavailable for matinee matchup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pastrnak is day-to-day due to an undisclosed injury and will not be in the lineup versus the Rangers on Friday, per Scott McLaughlin of WEEI.
Head coach Marco Sturm said that Pastrnak was banged up during Wednesday's win over the Islanders. Friday's game is the first half of a back-to-back for Boston, but the star winger's status for Saturday's game versus Detroit has yet to be determined. Pastrnak hasn't found the back of the net since Nov. 13, but he still has 18 helpers and 29 points across 25 appearances in 2025-26.
