According to his agent J.P. Barry, Pastrnak has tested negative for COVID-19, but he's currently under quarantine after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for the virus, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

It''s unclear who Pastrnak came into contact with that has tested positive for COVID-19, but he was training with teammate Ondrej Kase prior to traveling to Boston for training camp, and Kase is also currently being held out after being labeled "unfit to participate" Thursday. At this point the length of Pastrnak's mandated quarantine remains a mystery, but the Bruins leave for Toronto on July 26, so time is of the essence for the B's leading scorer.