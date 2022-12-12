Pastrnak recorded an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Golden Knights.

For just the second time in 10 games, Pastrnak failed to score a goal. He still kept his point streak alive at five outings after setting up a Patrice Bergeron goal in the second period. Pastrnak's two shots Sunday marked his lowest total during this impressive scoring run. He's at 19 goals, 19 assists, 136 shots, 32 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-11 rating in 27 outings this season.