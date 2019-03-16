Bruins' David Pastrnak: Will accompany team on next trip

Pastrnak (thumb) will join the Bruins on a road trip that will commence with Tuesday's game against the Islanders, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Pastrnak was present for morning skate Saturday, though he was limited to stickhandling and shooting activity. Still, it appears that the prolific scoring winger is on the verge of a return. Pasta's produced 30-plus goals in three straight seasons and he's managed 66 points through 56 games in 2018-19.