Pastrnak is among the Bruins' regular players not suiting up for Tuesday's regular-season finale against the Capitals, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.
The Bruins are locked into their playoff seeding and facing their first-round opponent Tuesday, so coach Bruce Cassidy will err on the side of caution with a slew of his key players, including Pastrnak. The hard-shooting winger will rejoin the team's lineup Saturday, when Boston opens its first-round series in Washington.
