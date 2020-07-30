Pastrnak will suit up for Thursday's exhibition matchup with Columbus, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.

Pastrnak missed most of the team's Phase 3 training camp but was able to travel to Toronto with the club in the lead up to game action. The Czech winger will no doubt retake both his spot on the top line and No. 1 power-play unit and should provide elite fantasy value as long as the Bruins remain in the playoffs.