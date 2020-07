Pastrnak (undisclosed) travel with the team to Toronto and will take the ice Monday, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Pastrnak will practice with his teammates for the first time since the league's Return to Play started up. The winger won't have much time to get back to full speed prior to Sunday's clash with Philadelphia, though the fact that the Bruins don't have to worry about being eliminated could allow the club to ease him back into action.