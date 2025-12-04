Pastrnak (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Blues, Scott McLaughlin of WEEI reports.

Pastrnak continues to deal with an undisclosed injury, and he'll be unavailable for a fourth consecutive matchup. However, head coach Marco Sturm said during Thursday's pregame press conference that the team hopes that Pastrnak will be able to resume skating soon. Alex Steeves should maintain a first-line role against the Blues.