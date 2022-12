Forbort notched an assist, five hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Forbort has logged two assists and gone plus-4 in six games since returning from finger surgery. The 30-year-old defenseman has five points, 13 shots on net, 41 hits, 22 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 16 outings this season. He's more of a physical player and has never recorded a 20-point season, so fantasy managers likely won't be tracking his production closely.