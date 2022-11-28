Forbort (finger) stands a chance to return to the lineup Tuesday versus Tampa Bay, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.
Forbort, who was on the ice for Monday's practice, has to clear some final tests before he receives the green light to play. He has been out since Nov. 1 after undergoing open reduction and internal fixation surgery on his right middle finger.
