Forbort earned an assist and registered a game-best plus-3 rating during Saturday's 5-1 victory over the visiting Avalanche.

Forbort, who registered a game-high plus-3 rating, earned the primary helper on Jake DeBrusk's 100th career goal, a third-period marker that capped Saturday's scoring. The 30-year-old defenseman has produced just 83 points in 419 career games and has yet to produce more than 18 points during any of his eight NHL campaigns. Against the Avalanche, Forbort received 15:21 of ice time, the least amount among the Bruins' blueliners.