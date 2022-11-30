Forbort recorded two hits, a blocked shot and a plus-1 rating in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Lightning.

Making his return from an 11-game absence due to a finger injury, Forbort didn't make an impact on offense but took a regular shift and even led the Bruins by playing 2:05 on the penalty kill. The 30-year-old blueliner further reinforces a Boston squad that didn't exactly need the help, as the Bruins lead the league with a 2.18 team GAA and extended their NHL record home winning streak to begin the season to 13 games.