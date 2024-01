Forbort (undisclosed) has resumed skating and is now regarded as "week-to-week," coach Jim Montgomery told Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe on Thursday.

Forbort hasn't played since Dec. 3 because of the injury. He has four assists, 29 hits and 35 blocks in 20 outings in 2023-24. When Forbort is healthy, Mason Lohrei might lose his spot on the third pairing.