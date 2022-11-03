Forbort (upper body) is considered week-to-week and has returned to Boston to undergo further evaluation, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports Thursday.

Forbort's timeline shouldn't come as a huge surprise after he was designated for injured reserve Wednesday and is already going to miss at least the next three games as a result. With Forbort on the shelf, Mike Reilly and Jakub Zboril seem poised to share the final spot in the lineup, though Anton Stralman could find himself watching from the press box periodically as well.