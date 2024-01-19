Forbort (undisclosed) may be available for Saturday's clash with Montreal, Joe Haggerty of Bruins' Substack reports.

Forbort looks poised to return from a 20-game absence due to his undisclosed injury, though he hasn't been officially confirmed in the lineup and will need to be activated off IR before he can suit up. If the blueliner does play versus the Habs, it will likely mean a return to AHL Providence for Parker Wotherspoon, especially if fellow defenseman Brandon Carlo (upper body) is also given the all-clear.