Forbort (lower body) won't play in Monday's contest against the Stars.

Forbort will miss a third straight game despite being considered day-to-day. He has two assists, eight shots on goal, 16 blocked shots and 13 hits in eight appearances this campaign. Charlie McAvoy (suspension) and Matt Grzelcyk (upper body) remain out as well, so Mason Lohrei, Parker Wotherspoon and Ian Mitchell will stay in the lineup.