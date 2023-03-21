Forbort (lower body) is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season, Conor Ryan of Boston.com reports Tuesday.

Forbort has already missed two contests due to his lower-body issue and will now be out of action for the final 13 matches of the regular season. Even prior to getting hurt, the blueliner was limited offensively with just two assists and four shots in his last 11 contests. With Forbort out, the Bruins likely won't be able to continue rotating defensemen, though Jakub Zboril could still get make the occasional appearance.