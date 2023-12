The Bruins put Forbort (undisclosed) on long-term injured reserve Thursday, per Conor Ryan of Boston.com.

Forbort saw a regular shift versus Columbus on Sunday, the last time the Bruins played. He has four assists, 35 blocked shots, 29 hits and 15 PIM in 20 games this season. In a corresponding move, the Bruins recalled defenseman Mason Lohrei from AHL Providence.